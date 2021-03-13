AEW star wants to continue old WWE rivalry with Christian Cage

AEW star Matt Hardy seems keen to continue his rivalry with Christian Cage from WWE in All Elite Wrestling, as per his latest Instagram post.

Christian Cage was revealed as the "Hall of Fame worthy" star at AEW Revolution, after being hyped up by Tony Khan on the road to the event. The former WWE World Champion is now All Elite and is ready to face some of the biggest stars in AEW.

Matt Hardy seems excited at the prospect of getting to face Christian Cage in AEW. In his latest post on Instagram, Hardy shared a clip from 1999, when The Brood (consisting of Edge, Christian, and Gangrel) was feuding with The Hardy Boyz.

The clip shows The Brood interrupting an interview and brawling with The Hardy Boyz, and Michael Hayes. Hardy stated in the caption that he has been feuding with Christian Cage for 22 years, and looks like the rivalry is going to continue in All Elite Wrestling. Check out the post below:

Christian Cage and Matt Hardy were incredibly popular Tag Team acts around two decades ago

Back during the Attitude Era, the WWE Tag Team division was booming. Teams like Edge and Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and The Dudley Boyz had classic feuds with each other.

The most famous outing involving these three teams took place at WrestleMania 17, in a Triple Threat TLC match.

The match was won by Edge and Christian, with the duo taking the Tag Team titles from The Dudley Boyz as a result. The former World Champion and Matt Hardy both went on to have successful careers in WWE, as well as IMPACT Wrestling. Matt Hardy vs Christian Cage is a rivalry that a lot of fans would love to see get revived in AEW.

What are your thoughts on a potential rivalry between Christian Cage and Hardy on AEW TV? Do you want to see it unfold, or are you interested in Christian Cage focusing on fresh feuds in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments!