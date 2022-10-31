AEW star wants Danhausen to join popular faction

Danhausen has often been seen as a rare character unto his own. A few months ago, he formed an unlikely alliance with HOOK and recently seems to be aligned with Best Friends. Serpentico recently cited it would be interesting to see The Very Nice, Very Evil one as a part of Chaos Theory.

The 32-year old star is a fan favorite with his comedy act. However, he has competed in varied matches against popular names in the industry, including Erick Redbeard and the FTW Champion. His ability to 'curse' his opponents works in his and his friends' favor on All Elite Wrestling. He was a prominent name on the independent circuit before signing with Tony Khan.

During a recent interaction with Jon Pearl of Fightful, the AEW star discussed the possibility of the comical star joining the group instead of Nyla Rose:

“I’ll give you a hint. It’s Danhausen. See that hint? You like it right? Really easy to understand. He would fit in a motley crew of weirdos and weird curses and stuff. I think he’s already cursed me a couple times, but it’s fine, it’s fine. I’ll forgive him, it’s fine.” (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Egon wrestles very big match tonight on #AEWRampage Danhausen will watch it and watch HOOK decimate serpentico just like Danhausen did in the ocean Egon wrestles very big match tonight on #AEWRampage Danhausen will watch it and watch HOOK decimate serpentico just like Danhausen did in the ocean https://t.co/zFLP6StABm

Danhausen teased a potential heel turn on AEW

With the lovable, comical ghoulish gimmick seemingly wearing off on the star, it seems fans might get to witness a transformation in his character.

During his early wrestling career, Danhausen had the same gimmick on a more serious note. However, recently the 32-year old star shared a very cryptic tweet with an image citing a potential heel turn in his future.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD You’ve given me everything, now I'll give the Devil your due. You’ve given me everything, now I'll give the Devil your due. https://t.co/T3juA2SlvK

Many stars on All Elite Wrestling have voiced their frustrations on being under-utilized and limited television time. It is yet to be seen how a 'heel' version of the AEW star would be booked on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you think The Very Nice, Very Evil one should turn heel? Sound off in the comments.

