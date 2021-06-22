AEW star wants to face Braun Strowman; lays out a challenge

AEW star and member of the Dark Order, Colt Cabana, recently revealed that he wants to face Braun Strowman in a Get These Hands match.

Braun Strowman was one of the many big names that WWE released earlier this month. His departure stunned the wrestling world because he was widely considered one of the top stars in Vince McMahon's company.

Meanwhile, it is undoubtedly clear that Braun Strowman is now the hottest free agent in the wrestling industry. Rumors of his potential move to AEW have circulated ever since he left WWE. Mark Henry even dropped a hint a few weeks ago, stating that both Strowman and AEW have a mutual interest in signing a deal.

During an appearance on the Straight To Hell podcast, Colt Cabana discussed numerous topics, and he stated that he wants to be Braun Strowman's first opponent after his WWE release. Cabana also explained that this bout does not necessarily have to be in AEW:

"You know what, I would be the first to wrestle Braun Strowman," said Cabana."It doesn't even have to be in AEW, it could be anywhere. We'd both have to wear those Hulk hands. It's a Get These Hands Match [laughs]. There's Hulk hands on a chain, and there's a ladder, and we literally have to get these hands, and the first one to get these hands can use these hands."

It has been reported that Braun Strowman was let go as he signed a substantial contract in 2019.



This is when WWE was doing everything in their power to stop talents going to AEW.



Irrespective of his contract, the Strowman WWE departure still is a shock.#WWE #WWEReleases pic.twitter.com/b9BhErsHST — Owen @ WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) June 3, 2021

It seems like Colt Cabana may have been joking about the challenge. Still, one cannot rule out the possibility of Braun Strowman signing with AEW somewhere down the line.

If that does happen, AEW's addition of Strowman will likely send shockwaves throughout the wrestling world.

Colt Cabana heaps praise on AEW's locker room

Colt Cabana in AEW

Colt Cabana further stated that he believes every wrestler wants to work in AEW because it's a great place to be and the locker room is "fun."

"I'm going to assume that everyone wants to work for AEW," Cabana explained. "It's so great, it's such a wonderful place to wrestle and I'm not just saying that. I've been in the WWE locker room, I've been in the AEW locker room, I've been in New Japan, Ring of Honor, even did some matches in IMPACT, and it's just a fun environment."

Colt Cabana clearly argued that AEW is the most enjoyable place to wrestle. As for Braun Strowman, if he signs with the company, he could instantly become a star in the company.

