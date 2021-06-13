"There's interest on both sides"- Mark Henry looking for AEW to sign recently released top WWE star 

Mark Henry is a WWE Hall of Famer and is known for having a special eye for talent. He is credited for bringing many athletes into the wrestling business, including a certain monster among men.

Mark Henry brought Braun Strowman into WWE through his connections in the strongman industry and it proved to be very beneficial for both parties. However, WWE recently released several top names, including Braun Strowman.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Mark Henry discussed Braun Strowman's status. He is looking forward to having a "serious conversation" with Strowman regarding potentially signing with AEW when his 90-day no compete clause ends:

"[He's] super high on my list. It's not all a Mark Henry decision but there is already interest on both sides so hopefully by the time he's allowed to wrestle, in August- I think the middle of August then we can have a serious conversation about contractual things of that nature, but right now there's interest on both sides."

It was announced that Mark Henry had signed with AEW at AEW Double or Nothing. He will take on the role of a live commentator for AEW's upcoming weekly show Rampage and will also work backstage as a coach.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman is a former world champion and is a big get for any promotion at the moment. He has achieved certain feats in WWE that only a very few can match, including defeating Goldberg at the Grandest Stage of Them All last year.

Braun's last match in WWE was a triple threat match for the WWE Championship, so AEW might soon have a certified main-eventer on their roster around the time AEW debuts its new show AEW Rampage.

Mark Henry also has his eyes set on another ex-WWE star

In the same interview with TMZ Sports, Mark Henry name-dropped another big name in the wrestling industry, Big Cass, who worked for WWE until 2018. Cass has since gone on to reinvent himself as W. Morrissey. He is currently signed to Impact Wrestling.

Mark Henry had the following to say about him:

"Big Cass too. I love that dude. I can't wait for his contract- I don't wanna talk to people why they have contracts with people. I don't think that's fair. People don't realize how much in pro wrestling there's anxiety issues and people self medicate." Mark Henry added, "Whether it's with food, whether it's with sexual vices, whether it's with alchohol or drugs . . . with him being in the 12-step program, I talk to him, I mentor him and I tell him all the time I can't talk business. When your contract expires you call me and and let me know and then we'll have a talk."

Mark Henry might soon make his impact felt in AEW by bringing in some notable names. What do you think of the situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

