AEW star wants a first-time-ever dream match against WWE Superstar AJ Styles

An AEW star has expressed his desire to face WWE Superstar AJ Styles in a dream match. The star in question is none other than former Impact World Champion Brian Cage.

AJ Styles, a former WWE Champion and two-time United States Champion, has been with the company since 2016. He is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world and has faced some of the top names in the industry.

Meanwhile, Brian Cage has made a name for himself in AEW and is known for his impressive athleticism and impressive moves. He has been with AEW since May 2020. The Machine recently tweeted that he would like to face Styles more than anyone across the ring from him.

"I would like to see this more than any other person across the ring from me," he said.

Check out Brian Cage's tweet below:

The possibility of a first-time-ever match between Cage and Styles is exciting for wrestling fans, but it remains to be seen if it will happen. With the former's AEW contract set to expire soon, there have been rumors that WWE is interested in signing him, which could make this dream match even more likely to happen.

AJ Styles reacts to former Bullet Club leader possibly joining WWE

AJ Styles has responded to the idea of former Bullet Club leader Jay White signing with WWE in the future. White recently finished his run with New Japan Pro Wrestling after competing in his final match at Battle in the Valley.

When a fan tweeted about the potential for White to sign with WWE, Styles replied with a 'Money-Mouth Face Emoji,' indicating his enthusiasm for the idea.

Check out his tweet below:

The Switchblade has a history with current O.C. members Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, who were brought back into the Bullet Club by White himself.

It is uncertain if Jay White will eventually sign with WWE and possibly team up with The O.C., given that AJ Styles is currently out of action because of an injury.

