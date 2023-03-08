AJ Styles reacts to former Bullet Club leader possibly signing with WWE, teases major debut?

AJ Styles has reacted to the idea of a former Bullet Club leader signing with WWE down the road.

The superstar in question here is none other than Jay White, who recently departed New Japan Pro Wrestling after competing in his final match at Battle in the Valley.

In reaction to a recent tweet from a fan, Styles tweeted a 'Money-Mouth Face Emoji,' as he seemed open to the idea of The OC teaming up with White if he signs with WWE.

Check out AJ Styles' reaction:

White has a history with current OC members Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. The two men were brought back into the Bullet Club by Switchblade, who booted out Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

Following The Good Brothers' return to the Bullet Club, Anderson captured the NEVER Openweight Championship. Shortly afterward, White won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, as his faction dominated the NJPW scene once again.

Unfortunately, things came crashing down for the former world champion after his loss to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17. This eventually led to a series of losses for White, who was first beaten by Hikuleo in a 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match and then lost to Eddie Kingston in his final New Japan match.

'Michin' Mia Yim discussed AJ Styles' recent injury

AJ Styles is currently sidelined due to an injury that he suffered a few months ago at a live event.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Styles' fellow OC stablemate 'Michin' Mia Yim, discussed The Phenomenal One being forced to sit on the sidelines. She said:

"AJ [Styles] is our rock. We love AJ. That’s my wrestling dad in the group," Mia Yim began. "Being there was scary. I’ve broken my ankle before, and when I saw what happened, asked him what happened, I was like, get out. Karl, get in, finish this match. We’ll figure it out later."

It now remains to be seen if Jay White is indeed on his way to WWE or not. If so, fans could expect him to cross paths with Styles and co.

