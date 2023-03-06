"Being there was scary" - 33-year-old star on AJ Styles' injury, his attitude and impending WWE return

AJ Styles was injured at a WWE live event in December 2022, which led to the veteran missing out on being featured in a prominent storyline on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

The 45-year-old led The Original Club on Monday Night RAW before being sidelined. While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were longtime members of the faction, Mia Yim only joined the group in November 2022.

Michin recently sat down with Rick Ucchino of The Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, where she labeled AJ Styles as her "wrestling dad." She also recalled the former WWE Champion having a very positive attitude despite getting injured during their mixed tag team match against The Judgment Day.

"AJ [Styles] is our rock. We love AJ. That’s my wrestling dad in the group," Mia Yim began. "Being there was scary. I’ve broken my ankle before, and when I saw what happened, asked him what happened, I was like, get out. Karl, get in, finish this match. We’ll figure it out later." [H/T: WrestleZone]

She further asserted that Styles is a wonderful human being, as he joked about the incident and took it lightly, even adding that such injuries are "part of the business."

Mia Yim then continued on what The Phenomenal One's injury meant to the group as a whole:

"Being with the boys, without AJ [Styles], even before he did live events with us, we were still out doing our thing, too. So it’s like we’re just gonna keep doing our thing. We’re here for AJ, we’re gonna support him, but we’re also gonna show him that, in your absence, the group is gonna be okay. When you come back, we’re gonna be ready for you."

The stable was feuding with The Judgment Day at that time, and their rivalry was far from over. It won't be out of the realm of possibility that AJ Styles returns and immediately reignites his storyline with Finn Balor.

The Good Brothers have an interesting clause in their WWE contract

In an earlier report, the nature of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' WWE contract was discussed. The former tag team champion returned to the Stamford-based promotion after Triple H took over creative control. The duo has since stood by The Phenomenal One.

While hosting an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Fightful's Sean Sapp disclosed the potential reason why The Good Brothers have not been regularly featured on WWE TV since Styles' injury.

"People were asking why The Good Brothers were not at the Rumble or at Raw. In their new deals, they said, 'if you’re not going to use us, we don’t want to be there. Just don’t send us there. [With] all due respect we will do our jobs, but we don’t want to be there for not being used,’ and WWE said ‘okay.'" [H/T: Ringside News]

Do you think The O.C. and The Judgment Day will resume their rivalry once Styles is cleared to return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes