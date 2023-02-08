"If you're not going to use us, we don't want to be there" - The O.C. on their new WWE deal, according to reports

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE in October 2022 to back up their good friend and former stablemate AJ Styles in the latter's feud against The Judgment Day.

The Original Club wound up losing their first match together since their reunion at WWE Crown Jewel in November but immediately bounced back by adding a fourth member to their faction, Mia Yim.

Since Styles was sidelined during the holiday season last year due to an ankle injury, the Good Brothers were taken off television. The duo didn't even show up at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The reason for it has now been revealed.

During The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Sean Sapp disclosed the nature of the contracts both Gallows and Anderson have recently signed under the global juggernaut.

“People were asking why The Good Brothers were not at the Rumble or at Raw. In their new deals, they said, ‘if you’re not going to use us, we don’t want to be there. Just don’t send us there. [With] all due respect we will do our jobs, but we don’t want to be there for not being used,’ and WWE said ‘okay.'” [H/T: Ringside News]

Good Brothers in WWE; Triple H behind their return

Gallows and Anderson were among the many released superstars The Game brought back after assuming creative role. The Chief Content Officer signed a five-year deal when the Good Brothers returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

Apparently, Triple H felt bad about how things ended with the former RAW Tag Team Champion duo's previous contract. Vince McMahon abruptly chose to release them due to pandemic budget cuts.

''When we asked about why the deals were longer than others we’ve heard about, one higher up said that Triple H had helped negotiate their decision in 2019 to stay with the company over AEW, NJPW and IMPACT, and felt badly that they were released prematurely.'' [H/T: Ringside News]

Their feud against The Judgment Day has been halted since The Phenomenal One's injury. They are yet to be used in a substantial program, but that could change once the former WWE Champion returns to television.

