Major update on AJ Styles' injury that forced referee to throw the 'X' sign at WWE live event - Reports

A recent report concerning former WWE Champion AJ Styles' potential injury at tonight's WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, has come to the fore.

At tonight's WWE live event in Hershey, The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim) took on The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley) in a Six-Person Tag Team match. The match didn't reach its conclusion, as Styles suffered an injury serious enough for the official to throw the dreaded 'X' sign.

Pictures and videos from the live event quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter, leaving the WWE Universe worried for Styles' well-being. Following the injury, there was speculation on whether the injury was real or part of a storyline.

A report from PWInsider has now shared an update on Styles. The outlet has confirmed that the injury is 100 percent legitimate. PWInsider was also told that The Phenomenal One "likely" injured his ankle and is getting immediate medical assistance.

The report added that Styles was having issues putting weight on his leg after the match. He had to be carried out by officials.

There's no word yet on how long the injury will keep him out of action.

How did fans react to AJ Styles' injury at the live event?

Styles is one of the most beloved figures in all of pro wrestling. The former WWE Champion received tons of wishes from fans on Twitter shortly after news of his injury came out.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Styles has been one of WWE's top stars over the past few years. He made his debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble event and had a strong showing in the match.

The Phenomenal One recently re-formed The O.C. to take on The Judgment Day, who had been tormenting him. At the time of the injury, he did not have any concrete plans for the Royal Rumble on January 28.

It remains to be seen whether he will miss the event following the injury.

The Sportskeeda community wishes AJ Styles a speedy recovery from his injury.

