WWE Royal Rumble 2023: What matches are likely to happen?

Royal Rumble 2023 is just a month away, and the excitement for the event grows with every passing day. As one of the WWE's main premium live events, the company gives its all to make it an entertaining show.

While WWE has confirmed no matches for the upcoming event, a few bouts are rumored to make the match card. According to Wrestlingnews.co, Roman Reigns could defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.

The annual Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Match will take place. Bray Wyatt's in-ring return could come against LA Knight in a Pitch-Black Match. Meanwhile, SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will likely defend her championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Edge v Demon Finn Bálor right now looks to be set for a Hell in a Cell match for the 2023 Royal Rumble PPV (WrestlingNewsCo) Edge v Demon Finn Bálor right now looks to be set for a Hell in a Cell match for the 2023 Royal Rumble PPV (WrestlingNewsCo) 👀👀👀 https://t.co/G2csmQCEmM

Another blockbuster contest rumored to take place is between Edge and the "Demon" Finn Balor. We haven't seen Edge since his loss to Balor at Extreme Rules.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Atlanta Falcons this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

.

The Royal Rumble could have 40 participants this year

The Royal Rumble is a life-changing match for any superstar. The winner of this contest usually gets to the main event of WrestleMania and fights for the biggest prize in the business.

Every year 30 men enter this bout to try and change their fortunes. This year, however, the Royal Rumble may not be a 30-man affair. According to Xero News, WWE could be planning to make the Rumble a 40-man contest. This rule will likely only be for the Men's match; the Women's Rumble could still have 30 participants.

Xero News @NewsXero Hearing 40 Person Rumble still under discussion



If used will only be for Mens



Still yet to be finalised



If finalised will be annouced first 2 weeks of Jan Hearing 40 Person Rumble still under discussion If used will only be for Mens Still yet to be finalised If finalised will be annouced first 2 weeks of Jan

The last time WWE did a 40-man Rumble was in 2011. The match saw some huge returns and was won by Alberto Del Rio.

Making the Rumble a 40-man affair will simply guarantee more opportunities for talent to shine. WWE has a huge overall roster, and while 40 participants may sound like a lot of spots to fill, it surely won't be a problem for Triple H.

The Game has to choose 40 people from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, legends, and injured superstars who could return. All these rosters are stacked with superstars. Even if Rumble has 40 participants, there is a chance that some superstars may miss out.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes