"Give me your baby" - AEW star makes an amusing demand to Johnny Gargano

AEW star Chuck Taylor is known for not taking himself too seriously. His jovial persona isn't just limited to the ring, but also reflects in his social media posts. In a recent post, Taylor took the time to ask former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano to give him his new-born baby.

Gargano has been taking time away from the ring to spend time with his baby boy Quill and his wife, current NXT star Candice LeRae. Gargano last appeared in the ring at the NXT WarGames event in December 2021. His team, including Tomasso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and LA Knight, were defeated by Team 2.0 that consisted of Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo and Grayson Waller.

Taylor and Gargano's interaction was both confusing and comical. Here's what Taylor tweeted:

Johnny Gargano's response to Taylor's tweet was rather confusing:

Chuck Taylor @SexyChuckieT @JohnnyGargano I had a question about Shawn Michaels I almost texted you yesterday but I realized I hadn’t asked about your child yet so I didn’t do it @JohnnyGargano I had a question about Shawn Michaels I almost texted you yesterday but I realized I hadn’t asked about your child yet so I didn’t do it

What Taylor had in mind for the newest member of the Gargano family remains to be seen, however, if it results in an inclusion in either Best Friends or CHAOS, maybe Johnny Wrestling should consider Taylor as a future babysitter.

Will AEW fans see Johnny Gargano becoming All Elite?

As one of the hottest free agents on the market right now, it's no surprise that there is talk of Johnny Wrestling potentially joining AEW in the near future.

With the departures of the likes of Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy and Cesaro from WWE in recent months, the list of potential surprises for AEW president Tony Khan to deliver for his fans has grown exponentially.

The former NXT Champion is also on that list, with rumors running wild in January 2022 at the "Beach Break" edition of Dynamite, which emanated from Gargano's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

For the time being, Gargano is taking time away from being a professional wrestler to become a professional dad. However, his return to the ring is highly anticipated, and fans will be thrilled to see Johnny Wrestling back doing what he does best.

