AEW star Wardlow acknowledges veteran as "very underrated" (Exclusive)

AEW star Wardlow has had some heavy praise for a very divisive figure on the company's roster, QT Marshall.

Wardlow became one of the biggest homegrown success stories in AEW after his split from MJF back in 2022, resulting in him becoming a two-time TNT Champion. Someone who worked very closely with Mr. Mayhem was Marshall, who trained him at his Nightmare Factory. However, the two are currently engaged in a feud on television after Marshall helped Powerhouse Hobbs win the TNT title from him two weeks ago.

Despite their current beef, the former champion has nothing but nice things to say about the Nightmare Factory co-owner. When Bill Apter from Sportskeeda asked for a scouting report on Marshall, the former Pinnacle member called him a very underrated talent on the roster, even though he believes that no one else is comparable to what he can do in AEW.

"QT is very underrated. I will say that, but at the same time, there's nobody on the roster that you can really compare to me," said Wardlow. (4:00-4:10)

Wardlow recently admitted he was a big fan of Saraya and Toni Storm

Wardlow may find himself as the cream of the crop in AEW, but there are two other members on the roster that he admits to being big fans of. In a separate portion of the Bill Apter interview, he names Toni Storm and Saraya as major players for the women's division, and predicts that they will do big things together now that they've teamed up and formed the Outcasts faction.

The Outcasts are currently engaged in a feud with the AEW originals. This includes former champions Britt Baker, Riho, and current women's champion Jamie Hayter. The trio, which now includes Ruby Soho, has also targeted rising stars like Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue.

One thing is certain, between Mr. Mayhem and the growing women's division, AEW is on pace to have a monumental 2023.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes