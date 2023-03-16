Major AEW star admits he is a "big fan" of Saraya & Toni Storm (Exclusive)

Saraya and Toni Storm were recently praised by a popular AEW star for their talent.

Former WWE Superstars Toni Storm and Saraya became two of the most prominent acts in the Jacksonville-based promotion soon after their debuts. Storm even held the AEW Women's World Championship at one point and defended it several times.

Meanwhile, Saraya had already established her status as a top star in WWE before joining Tony Khan's roster. Both stars have now received heavy praise from former TNT Champion Wardlow during his conversation with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"I am a big fan. Very happy to have her [Saraya] on the roster. She brings a presence to the company. Obviously very well-known. She is a very cool girl. I am just a big fan and I think she will help us do big things (...) Everything I just said about Saraya, you could say about Toni Storm. Big fan, she has a great presence. They are both athletic, they are both bad as* chicks, and they are both gonna do huge things." (04:41 onwards)

Saraya was recently fined for her promo on AEW Dynamite

While Wardlow is a fan of Saraya and her talent, she made a rather costly mistake on the latest Dynamite episode.

During her promo alongside Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, The Anti-Diva put herself on a pedestal when addressing a hostile audience. Her heel promo also included the slang 't*at,' an offensive term in Canada. Taking to Twitter, she later informed her followers that she had been fined for using the word on live TV.

"I indeed got fined for saying T*at on live TV @AEW #Outcasts," Saraya tweeted.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Saraya and the rest of the Outcasts.

