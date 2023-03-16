Top AEW star "fined" after Dynamite promo 

A former WWE Superstar was seemingly fined an undisclosed amount after using an offensive term on AEW Dynamite. The star is the leader of The Outcast, Saraya.

Saraya made her debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion late last year. Since then, she has been feuding with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., one way or the other.

The former WWE Superstar last wrestled Britt Baker in a tag team match. Saraya teamed up with Toni Storm in a losing effort against Baker and current women's champion Jamie Hayter.

Dynamite made its Winnipeg debut tonight. During the show, Saraya and her Outcast stablemates addressed the Canadian crowd.

She claimed that the wrestlers and fans should thank The Outcasts as she believed they were the reason for the division's existence.

“We show them that AEW is our house. You guys should be kissing the ground that we walk on, because without us, there wouldn’t be a division. You could boo all you want, but you are lucky we are here. I am a miracle. I don’t expect anything less from a bunch of neck-beard stinky t*ats,” Saraya said. [00:30 - 01:05]

"T*at" is an offensive term in Canada. Following the segment, the former WWE Divas Champion tweeted that she was fined for using the word.

"I indeed got fined for saying T*at on live TV @AEW #Outcasts," Saraya tweeted.

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie made her AEW debut

Jade Cargill had a Canadian Open Challenge for her TBS Championship tonight on Dynamite. While there were several rumors about who could be the potential challenger for her title, it was revealed on the show that it was a Canadian star who had previously wrestled in WWE.

Independent wrestler Nicole Matthews initially accepted the challenge. Cargill made quick work of her as the TBS Champion won the match after hitting the Jaded in minutes.

Following the match, Cargill wanted a bigger challenge for her. Former WWE Superstar Franky Monet (AKA Taya Valkyrie) seemingly accepted the challenge.

Tony Khan then took to Twitter to announce that the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion has officially signed with AEW.

