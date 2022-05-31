Wardlow sends a heartfelt message following AEW Double or Nothing 2022 win

Wardlow took to social media to deliver a heartfelt message following his impressive AEW Double or Nothing 2022 win.

Mr. Mayhem defeated his arch-nemesis and former boss Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) in the opening moments of the event. The former hit ten powerbombs to the latter, delivering on his promise of setting a world record. With the victory, he is now officially free from The Salt of the Earth's "contract."

After the match, Tony Khan, through Tony Schiavone, announced that Mr. Mayhem is now officially "All Elite." Following the event, Wardlow took to Twitter to thank Khan, the Las Vegas crowd, and wrestling fans.

"Thank you Las Vegas. Thank you @AEW. Thank you @TonyKhan. And most importantly thank you to the fans. Time to work #LFG," Wardlow tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Now that The War Dog is officially "All Elite," it will be interesting to see who he will challenge next. Fans will have to tune in on Dynamite or Rampage to learn more about his next opponent.

AEW star Wardlow has selected a list of potential opponents

In a recent interview with DAZN, Mr. Mayhem revealed that he wants to face numerous opponents after MJF. He listed the likes of Kenny Omega, PAC, and Andrade as his future opponents.

"The top of my list, and I’ve said this plenty of times, is Kenny Omega. Pac and Andrade too, those are like my top three. I would love to work with Luchasaurus again. Him and I had a match that I feel like got swept under the rug because it was early on during COVID wrestling. That’s one of my favourite matches," Wardlow said.

The 34-year-old also included Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to his list of opponents. It will be interesting to see if The War Dog will face them all in the future, especially the current world champion.

