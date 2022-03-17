AEW star Wardlow reveals which WWE Legend recommended his gimmick

Wardlow's Powerbomb Symphony is currently one of the most over acts in AEW. In a recent interview, The War Dog revealed which WWE legend came up with the idea for his gimmick.

The Powerbomb Symphony is Wardlow dropping his opponents with numerous powerbombs in a row. Despite being a heel, the crowd cheered him for it. CM Punk was the most high-profile victim of the Powerbomb Symphony as Wardlow hit him with it eight times during their match.

On the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, the former Pinnacle member revealed he was a fan of Batista and Kevin Nash and grew up watching them powerbomb their opponents. However, it was Chris Jericho who recommended the move and the gimmick to him in AEW.

“So two of my favorite wrestlers growing up were Kevin Nash, Jackknife Powerbomb, and Dave Batista, Batista Bomb. And Batista’s on the level of Jeff Hardy. [They’re from] different times of my life, but made equal impacts on my life. So, realistically, you would think I would come in like, ‘I’ve got to do a powerbomb,’" Wardlow said.

Wardlow continued:

“But that actually came out, Chris Jericho kind of recommended me doing multiple powerbombs, and then it kind of was like, ‘okay, this could work.’ And then Tony Khan is the one that said that Dean did the Powerbomb Symphony, and we just went with it and it seemed to work out well.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Wardlow recently lost the opportunity to be the TNT Champion on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow was part of the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view. He outlasted Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Christian Cage, and Orange Cassidy to emerge victorious. As a reward, he got a title shot against the TNT Champion.

Wardlow cashed in on his opportunity on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, challenging Scorpio Sky. He had a great start in the match, overpowering the champion with his strength. However, since Mr. Mayhem announced last week on AEW Dynamite that he had left the Pinnacle, it cost him the title.

The Salt of the Earth interfered in the match, allowing Scorpio Sky to retain the title. After the bout, Shawn Spears attacked Wardlow with a steel chair, and MJF hit his former bodyguard with the Dynamite Diamond ring.

