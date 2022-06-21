"Don't want that to be disputed" - AEW star Wheeler Yuta makes a bold claim about his future

AEW star Wheeler Yuta recently shared where he would like to be in the next five years.

The former Chikara star made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2021 as part of The Best Friends faction. He then sided with the Blackpool Combat Club after a brief storyline against the group. He is also the current ROH Pure Champion. During his tenure with the promotion, Yuta has also competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's, Best of the Super Juniors.

During a recent interview on Rasslin' by Barstool Sports, he was asked where he would like to be in half a decade from now. He said that he wants to be known as the undisputed best when it comes to the art of pure wrestling.

"So I think in five years you know how I said I was the best pure wrestler in the world? Within five years, I don't want that to be disputed. Within five years I want to back up these claims," Yuta said. [20:08 - 20:36]

Wheeler Yuta wants a former WWE Superstar to join him in AEW

The current ROH Pure Champion would love to have former WWE Superstar Cesaro join himself, Jon Moxley, William Regal, and Bryan Danielson in the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC).

Wheeler Yuta was a part of a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he shared that he is a big fan of the former United States Champion. He believes if he ever comes to AEW, Cesaro would be a great fit alongside him in the BCC.

"Cesaro’s awesome. I would support him in any role anywhere I can see him wrestle. He’s incredible. But I think he would fit in very well with us, he’s got history with [William] Regal as well," Yuta said.

Wheeler Yuta has quickly climbed up the ranks in AEW. He has become more than just a good wrestler. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the ROH Pure Champion as he continues to showcase his potential.

