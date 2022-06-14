"He's got history" - Wheeler Yuta discusses former WWE Superstar potentially joining the Blackpool Combat Club

Wheeler Yuta recently discussed the possibility of former WWE Superstar Cesaro joining the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW.

With the ROH PURE Champion being the latest recruit, the rest of the lineup consists of wrestling legends like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and William Regal.

Speaking during a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, Yuta revealed that he was a fan of Cesaro and would love to see him compete in the ring again:

"Cesaro’s awesome. I would support him in any role anywhere I can see him wrestle. He’s incredible. But I think he would fit in very well with us, he’s got history with [William] Regal as well," said Yuta. (h/t Fightful)

While recent reports have suggested that Cesaro could be on his way back to WWE, fans have been universally in agreement that he would be a brilliant addition to the Blackpool Combat Club.

Wheeler Yuta had to part with his real-life friends to join the former WWE stars in Blackpool Combat Club

During the same interview, Yuta disclosed that he had to part with the people he has known for years, and his own comfort zone, in order to join the BCC:

"It was definitely very different. Part of it is like Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy, they are my friends in real life. I’ve known those dudes for years. Early on, it kinda felt like I’m in this big position, it’s still a huge position but it’s with my friends, I’m in my comfort zone."

He added that it was definitely a move away from his comfort zone and a "step up":

"But when this started happening, it was like, alright, this is a step up, this is something completely different than what I’ve been doing. Now I have to earn these guys respect as well, the same that I did with my friends before. It was definitely a big step up, it was like a leg switch. But, now we’re rocking and rolling."

The Blackpool Combat Club are indeed rocking and rolling at the moment. All members seem to be in prominent positions not only in weekly AEW programming, but also at the upcoming supercard that is Forbidden Door.

Cesaro, on the other hand, is yet to return to professional wrestling since his contract with WWE expired. Reports have suggested that he may have "priced himself out of the market" for the time being.

