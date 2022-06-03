Top free agent expected to return to WWE despite AEW head Tony Khan speaking highly of him – Reports

With the advent of Tony Khan-led AEW, superstars now have the option to get big money contracts if they leave WWE. Despite not re-signing with WWE in February this year, Cesaro is expected to return to his company rather than join AEW.

Cesaro had been with the company for 11 years but chose not to sign a new contract as he wasn't happy with the negotiations. There's been much talk about which promotion the veteran will join after he exited WWE. Though he kept a low profile, some rumors suggest that he'll soon return to pro wrestling.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cesaro will eventually return to his alma mater. While there's no word on if AEW offered him a contract, Khan has allegedly spoken highly of The Swiss Cyborg:

"It’s not known if AEW made an offer for him but Tony Khan has spoke highly of him. But with the size of some of the new contracts WWE has given, there is the feeling a guy like Cesaro, in his early 40s, will return because he’s comfortable with WWE even though he recognizes he’ll never be used on top, but there’s nothing definite in that direction."

Why did Cesaro leave WWE?

Dave Meltzer noted that the former US Champion wanted some time off from wrestling to focus on his family. It was previously reported that Cesaro wanted a bigger contract like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, but WWE didn't agree:

"Cesaro has been laying low for some time. He’s a free agent and is taking time off for family reasons with a young child. He did trademark a new name in case he goes elsewhere."

The Swiss Superman has been one of the greatest tag-team wrestlers in WWE for the past decade, winning the tag titles multiple times. He was also the first Andre The Giant Battle Royal winner.

