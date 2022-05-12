Backstage update on Cesaro’s wrestling future following WWE departure

Where has Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) been, and what is he going to do next?

The WWE contract for The Swiss Superman surprisingly expired in February, and he's been a free agent ever since. But you wouldn't be able to tell based on how much of a low profile he's maintained in the last few months.

An update from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has revealed that since Castagnoli's WWE release, several promoters have reached out to him. He's been offered everything from autograph signings to actual wrestling matches, but none of them have been accepted thus far.

Some of these promoters told SRS that they believe The Swiss Cyborg has priced himself out of the market right now, and we probably won't see him on the independent scene until his asking price comes "back down to earth."

Is Cesaro headed to All Elite Wrestling?

While those who SRS has spoken to inside WWE all say that they were interested in keeping Cesaro in the company, it appears that The Swiss Cyborg "knew his value and wasn't going to get into an unfavorable position."

Back in April, many fans predicted that Castagnoli would appear at the Ring of Honor pay-per-view Supercard of Honor. Instead, the surprise debut at that event turned out to be Samoa Joe.

With Joe now scheduled to compete in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament against a "Joker" opponent, those same fans are once again predicting that The Swiss Superman is on his way to All Elite Wrestling.

Cesaro has many old friends and rivals in AEW and has most certainly received a few phone calls from the company. Whether or not Cesaro is Joe's opponent remains to be seen, but until the match takes place, you can expect the speculation to continue over the next week or so.

When do you think we'll see Claudio Castagnoli on television again? Do you think he's headed to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Cesaro headed to All Elite Wrestling? Yes No 20 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell