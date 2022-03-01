"I am going to be doing a lot of throwing" - AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs talks about the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

AEW star and Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs appeared on a recent episode of Rasslin ahead of his big ladder match at AEW Revolution later this week. He talked about how he plans to approach the bout.

AEW Revolution is on this Sunday and will host its second-ever Face of the Revolution ladder match, where the winner will get a shot at the TNT Championship. Powerhouse Hobbs qualified for the match by defeating rival Dante Martin on an earlier edition of Rampage.

While chatting on Rasslin, Hobbs talked about how this year's Ladder match is quite different due to the competitors involved and his plans to win the bout.

“You can see, beef, beef, and more beef, if you want to. It’s going to be different. Don’t expect me to do a lot of flying. I am going to be doing a lot of throwing, then when it’s time to climb that ladder, I am going to climb it and win.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

You can check out the entire segment below :

Powerhouse Hobbs can get help from teammate Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution

Powerhouse Hobbs will be a part of the Face of the Revolution Ladder match this Sunday alongside Lance Archer, Keith Lee, Wardlow, Orange Kassidy, and most importantly, his Team Taz Brethren and FTW champion, Ricky Starks.

Starks qualified for the match by beating Dark Order's Ten on last week's Dynamite.

Ricky and Hobbs have an advantage in the match since they are teammates and can help each other clear the rest of the field. Starks, the FTW champion, might want to help Hobbs get a shot at the TNT championship.

However, things can always change, and Starks could aim to become a double champion. We will find out this Sunday.

Who is your pick to win the Face of the Revolution ladder match? Let us know in the comments section.

