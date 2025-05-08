AEW star Will Ospreay fires more shots at WWE; makes major WrestleMania 41 comments

AEW star Will Ospreay has fired more shots at WWE and even made a major comment on WrestleMania 41. It seems like the cold war between the two parties is far from being over.

The beef between Ospreay and WWE started when Triple H inadvertently called him out. The AEW star responded by taking the name of Stephanie McMahon. It was not pleasant, but most fans have come to believe that the ordeal was in the past.

However, going by Will Ospreay’s recent comments, that could not be further from the truth. In an interview with Daily Star, the AEW star said:

“WWE are on fire now, but not even as a viewer, as a wrestler, I just don't enjoy it. I haven't watched WrestleMania. From what I've heard, it wasn't the best Mania. Maybe Iyo, Rhea, and Bianca was the only sick match. The three of them are sick. They are three of the best wrestlers, period.” [H/T Twitter/WrestlePurists]

Will Ospreay says he was never a WWE person

In the same interview, Will Ospreay said that he was never really a fan of WWE but that he always respected the stars that were in it.

“For me, I was just never a WWE guy. I respect it, and I respect the guys doing it. That schedule is crazy, and they are commendable for doing it. I just didn't like...I don't like the show, I don't like the style of wrestling, I don't like the presentation. It's gotten better. I love the one shots that they do, but I've never been a big fan of it.”

Those are some pretty big statements, and it will be interesting to see if Triple H or anyone from the company will have anything to say about it. The next few weeks should make for good viewing for the fans of both AEW and WWE.

