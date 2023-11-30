AEW star wins their first match in nearly nine months following lengthy injury

The following article contains spoilers for the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage which will air on December 1st, where a returning star picked up their first win in nearly nine months.

On the "Thanksgiving Eve" edition of Dynamite, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy gave the Chicago fans a Thanksgiving surprise with the return of Danhausen.

The very nice and very evil star had been on the shelf throughout most of 2023 with an injury, but it was announced on the most recent edition of Dynamite that Danhausen would be competing in a match on a Rampage, his first since March.

Danhausen teamed up with Orange Cassidy, Hook, and Trent Beretta to take on the team of The Dark Order, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker, and came out with the victory.

This marked the first time since the March 1st edition of Dynamite that Danhausen had won a match, with the last one being a battle royale victory alongside Orange Cassidy to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Another AEW star hasn't been so fortunate with injuries

While the injury bug in All Elite Wrestling seems to have hibernated for the final portion of 2023, one star in particular won't be getting a grand return like Danhausen did last week.

The star in question is former ROH World Champion Bandido, who has been out of action since June with a broken wrist. The luchador had surgery to repair his wrist and was set to return soon, but he has since had another setback.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bandido had to have a second surgery on his wrist as the bone didn't heal properly. The former ROH World Champion was on the verge of returning, but will now be out until the new year.

