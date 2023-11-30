Disappointing update regarding injured AEW star - Reports

The AEW roster unfortunately still has quite a few stars out due to injury.

For anyone hoping to see Bandido back in action, sadly, it doesn't seem like that'll happen anytime soon.

The former ROH World Champion suffered a broken wrist back in June 2023, and while it looked like he would be set for a return after having some surgery, according to a new report, plans have been delayed yet again.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer broke the unfortunate news that Bandido will not be returning to AEW soon, and will have to undergo surgery yet again.

“Bad news for Bandido by the way. Another surgery on the wrist. It didn’t heal properly. It’s really too bad because he was literally ready to come right back and the bone didn’t heal well, which is really sad.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

Bandio recently parted ways with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, which many fans believed would finally open up time for him to make more permanent appearances in AEW.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

The AEW star claims he wants to wrestle in WWE someday

While Bandido is one of the most praised Luchadores in the industry today, he's only 28 and still arguably in the prime of his career. Due to this, some believe that he could still end up in WWE, and it seems like the star thinks it could become a reality.

During an interview with SO CATCH by Hal 2, Bandido expressed his desire to someday end up in WWE.

"At some point, I’d like to go to WWE. Not in this moment, but I hope after, later. I was in WWE. They invited me to the Performance Center. They gave me a Camaro for all my week to drive. That was amazing. I made good amigos." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

With his current injury, only time will tell when the 28-year-old will return to All Elite Wrestling. However, could he also be biding his time in the promotion for an eventual jump to WWE? Fans will simply have to stay tuned.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes