AEW star withdraws from major show; issues statement

One of the major benefits of signing with AEW is that a wrestler can continue to take bookings and pursue opportunities outside the promotion. Such is the case with QT Marshall, who works as an associate producer for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Marshall departed AEW late last year, apparently because he wasn't getting the in-ring time he wanted. However, he recently returned and resumed his backstage duties. For now, he seems to be fulfilling his desire to wrestle on the independent scene.

One of the promotions QT Marshall has been involved with is Continental Championship Wrestling, which is based in Florida. He's the current CCW World Champion and was scheduled to appear at an event for the promotion this weekend. Unfortunately, it looks like he won't be able to make the show.

Coastal Championship Wrestling relayed a statement from Marshall on X today, notifying fans that he wouldn't be appearing at the promotion's next event due to not being medically cleared. Check it out:

Marshall is still scheduled to defend his CCW World Championship in a Bunk Match at the Conquer Kissimmee 22 event on April 12.

AEW's QT Marshall is reviving Dusty Rhodes' old promotion

QT Marshall might not compete in the ring for All Elite Wrestling anymore, but he's still doing his part for the greater wrestling industry. He's the co-owner of The Nightmare Factory wrestling school alongside Cody Rhodes, but he also recently revealed plans to relaunch Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling – a promotion originally founded by Dusty Rhodes.

TCW was originally launched in 2000 and operated for three years. Marshall has now revived the company and produced its first event early last month. Speaking to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Marshall revealed his plans to run TCW shows every month.

The revived company's first event featured infamous WCW stars Glacier and The Yeti, as well as AEW's Ricky Starks and QT Marshall himself.