Former AEW star confesses he spoke to WWE about potentially joining the company (Exclusive)

A former AEW star recently revealed that he had talks with WWE before his eventual return to the Jacksonville-based company.

The star in question is none other than QT Marshall, who worked as a producer, coach, and also an in-ring talent in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he publically announced his departure from All Elite Wrestling in November 2023, which was a shocker to many as it was believed that Marshall was going to stay with the company till the very end.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, QT Marshall revealed why he doesn't want to go to the WWE:

"Tony and I have spoken numerous times about this, I'm not gonna go to WWE just to be a producer. I could do that at AEW where I could work one day a week, and I'm number whatever in the top ten. Whereas, if I go to WWE, I start at the bottom, I make less money, I'm on the road more, the only perk is that I get to be with my friend Cody [Rhodes] and just to say that I work for WWE. It's been my dream since I was eight years old but it's not my dream to be a producer for the WWE. I did speak to them, and we don't know what could happen, right, I mean ideally I'm back with AEW under just an employee role." [4:52-5:35]

QT Marshall misses Cody Rhodes in AEW

AEW star QT Marshall misses working with his close friend Cody Rhodes, who left All Elite Wrestling to return to the WWE in 2022. During his time with the company, The American Nightmare was one of the EVPs of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking in an appearance on Talk is Jericho in 2023, QT Marshall revealed he misses working with Cody Rhodes in All Elite Wrestling:

"It sucks not having him at work with us," Marshall continued. "Because, of course, he's one of my best friends — he's the closest thing to a brother besides my actual brother. But, at the end of the day, we still talk every day, and he still gives me great advice. And to see what he's been able to do is incredible." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The American Nightmare's return has paid off as he is set to main event his second WrestleMania in a row and could possibly dethrone Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

