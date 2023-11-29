MJF finally comments on QT Marshall's AEW resignation

QT Marshall recently announced his resignation from AEW through social media. The 38-year-old has worked as an in-ring performer and held crucial backstage positions in the Jacksonville-based promotion since its inception in 2019.

In his Twitter (X) post, Marshall talked about his experience working in the company and thanked Tony Khan for giving him the opportunity. QT Marshall informed me that he had already submitted his resignation and would have fulfilled his obligations by the end of the year:

"Thank you AEW. Thank you Tony Khan. I've had the privilege of being here since day 1 and I've written over 750 formats for All Elite Wrestling and always with pride. As much as I've enjoyed being a VP, Manager of Talent Relations and wearing a myriad of hats, the company has changed a lot since 2019 and is heading in a different direction and I feel that it's best I do the same as we only get one chance to go All In! I have officially resigned from AEW and will have fulfilled all obligations by the end of 2023," QT Marshall wrote.

AEW stars and officials responded to the social media announcement and gave their best wishes to Marshall for his future endeavors. World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is the latest to comment on the announcement. The Salt of the Earth wrote:

"Thank you a million times over."

Cody Rhodes calls QT Marshall "A pros’ PRO" following his resignation from AEW

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, who left the Jacksonville-based company in 2022, sent a heartfelt message to Marshall after his resignation announcement.

The American Nightmare praised the 38-year-old for his contributions to All Elite Wrestling and called him "A pros' PRO." Cody Rhodes congratulated QT Marshall and expressed excitement for his future.

"Did the work - was essential in making so many memories for fans & has been so instrumental in helping countless wrestlers. A pros’ PRO. We almost became friends ha. I can’t wait to see what you do next! An OG and outstanding “num 2” through his tenure. Congratulations QT on the run so far," wrote Cody Rhodes.

