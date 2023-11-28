"Thanks, jacka**" - Brandi Rhodes calls out WWE Superstar after his surprise attack on Cody Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter/X to call out Shinsuke Nakamura after he attacked Cody Rhodes on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

In the aftermath of Survivor Series, Rhodes addressed the WWE Universe on RAW. He proceeded to announce his entry into next year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Taking to Twitter/X, Brandi put Nakamura on notice by calling him a "jacka**" after he misted The American Nightmare.

"I've had a hard week and I really needed someone to misdirect my anger at. Nakamura will do. Thanks, jacka**," wrote Brandi.

At the recently concluded Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes picked up the victory for his team inside WarGames. He teamed up with Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and the returning Randy Orton to defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

The closing moments of the match saw Rhodes hit the Cross Rhodes on Damian Priest to pick up the victory for his team.

Having won the Men's Royal Rumble in 2023, Rhodes will be aiming to make it two in a row and once again secure his place in the main event of WrestleMania.

Earlier this year at WrestleMania 39, he lost to Roman Reigns and failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

