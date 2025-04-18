AEW star and WWE's Bayley spark buzz with pre-WrestleMania 41 photo

  • home icon
By Sujay
Modified Apr 18, 2025
AEW logo (left) and WWE star Bayley (right). (Image credits: AEW Facebook page &amp; wwe.com)
WWE star Bayley met with an AEW star to create buzz just days before WrestleMania 41. The fans will be hoping for something big from this.

Bayley is one of the most recognizable stars in wrestling, and she is set for a big match at WrestleMania. She will team up with Lyra Valkyria to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

With that coming up this weekend, she has now met up with AEW star Danhausen, which was a surprise to everyone. The enigmatic star took to X/Twitter to post a picture with her and wrote:

“Ding Dong Hellohausen.”

Given Danhausen’s unpredictable character, it will be interesting to see what kind of plans he has for WrestleMania 41. Fans will be hoping to see him at the event now that he has been spotted with The Role Model.

Vince Russo sees an issue in Bayley’s match against Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Bayley faced Liv Morgan on WWE RAW ahead of the two of them meeting at WrestleMania 41. With all the excitement surrounding the event, there was considerable buzz about the match on Monday.

The Hugger went on to win the match; however, Vince Russo spotted an issue in which he faulted the referee. Speaking on Sportskeeda’s Legion of RAW, he said:

“There was a spot where Bayley had Liv Morgan covered, and Rodriguez was supposed to put Morgan's foot on the rope, and she didn't. And the referee stopped the count. That was absolutely atrocious, man. You've got to suspend the ref for that. That was absolutely horrible. A totally botched spot. Bayley went over at the end.”

It is interesting that he spotted that botch and it will be intriguing to see if it has any impact going into their match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

