"Horrible" Liv Morgan spot on RAW should see referee suspended, says veteran

Liv Morgan had a big match on WWE RAW this week. However, after her loss, a veteran has said that the referee needs to be suspended immediately.

Liv Morgan was facing Bayley on this week's episode of RAW, ahead of their tag team title match at WrestleMania. The two stars are set to battle there as they team with Raquel Rodriguez and Lyra Valkyra, respectively. The two stars will have much to do at WrestleMania, but Bayley stood tall on RAW, defeating Morgan. However, Vince Russo has pointed out an issue.

Joining Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of the Legion of RAW, the veteran talked about a spot during the match where Rodriguez was supposed to stop the pinfall, but put Morgan's foot on the rope. However, she was late, and the referee still stopped the count.

He mentioned that this was "atrocious" and that the referee needed to be suspended immediately for such a mistake.

"There was a spot where Bayley had Liv Morgan covered, and Rodriguez was supposed to put Morgan's foot on the rope, and she didn't. And the referee stopped the count. That was absolutely atrocious, man. You've got to suspend the ref for that. That was absolutely horrible. A totally botched spot. Bayley went over at the end." (32:50 - 33:24)

In such cases, referees are usually expected to call exactly as it happens in the ring and not depend on previous plans. However, the referee here did not do that. Triple H has not made such a call yet, it appears.

