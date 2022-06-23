Top NJPW faction battle popular AEW stars, get confronted by FTR on Dynamite

The in-ring competition on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite started off with trios action as Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) faced Will Ospreay and the Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis), also known as The United Empire.

The match started with some grappling between Romero and Fletcher. Cassidy and Beretta went for dives at the same time but were caught by the United Empire and driven into each other.

Cassidy was tagged into the match after the break as he performed his signature lazy kicks on Aussie Open. He then suplexed Ospreay into the ropes and went for a pin attempt but the latter kicked out.

In the final moments of the match, Will tried to hit the Sasuke Special but to no avail. He was then taken out with a dive by Romero. Beretta then tagged in Cassidy, who hit a big Orange Punch to pick up the pinfall win.

After the bout, the AEW stars were confronted by Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan, but FTR came out to even the odds. After a brief staredown, the IWGP stable left ringside.

This was just a preview of what we might see at Forbidden Door as Orange Cassidy will face Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship and FTR, Roppongi Vice and The United Empire will clash in a three-way match for the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Championships.

