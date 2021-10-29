AEW stars give backstage details of Tony Khan's relationship with Brodie Lee Jr.

Members of AEW's The Dark Order were guests on the latest edition of Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast, recorded on the recent Jericho Cruise. During the episode, we learned more about the relationship between Brodie Lee Jr and Tony Khan.

According to Evil Uno, Tony Khan treats Brodie Lee Jr. like any other wrestler on the roster, especially when it comes to instructions before segments:

"Tony Khan will talk...Negative One is going out there to do something and Tony talks to him like he would talk to any other wrestler. You're like, 'Tony, he's a 10-year-old child.' Tony is like, 'Go out, face hard cam, open up, do a good promo.' 'Okay, no problem,' and he nails it," Evil Uno said.

Stu Grayson gave further details about what happened backstage before Brodie Lee Jr. cut his first promo in AEW. He recalled Tony Khan's instructions to the 10-year-old and how the latter seamlessly pulled it off:

"One of the first promos he ever cut, we were super nervous because we're like, 'What is this child going to say in his first promo?' Tony is like, 'You got six, grab the mic, talk some trash, set up a match for the future.' We're like, 'Tony, what are you? This is insane.' First thing Negative One says is, 'I'm going to say that and I'm gonna let it sink in because the crowd needs to register. Then I'm gonna turn to the cam.' I'm like, 'How do you know these things? How does that even make sense?' We go out there and I think he was dissing Luther and he says something, the crowd goes up, and he looks at us like, 'I ****ing did it guys.' He was good," Grayson said. (H/T: Fightful)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “There is 0% chance I’m going to be anything else but a professional wrestler.



What is The Dark Order's current status in AEW?

After Hangman Page took a sabbatical from AEW ahead of All Out, we saw a gradual dispute amongst members of The Dark Order. However, during a tag team match at Brodie Lee's memorial show in Rochester, New York last month, things took a better turn.

Despite arguments and Evil Uno almost walking out, it took Amanda Huber and Brodie Lee Jr. to come out and get the band back on the same page as they picked up the win.

Soon, Hangman Page was also back with Dark Order as they defeated The Elite in the main event of Wednesday night's Dynamite.

