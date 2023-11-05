AEW stars emerge victorious on in-ring return

The latest episode of AEW Collision featured an eight-man tag team main event match that saw the returning LFI secure a win for their team in a memorable fashion. FTR and LFI teamed up to take on Ricky Starks and Big Bill with the Gates of Agony.

The match started off at a fast pace as Big Bill and Preston Vance kicked things off. Both men showed their strength, but Bill had the upper hand and flattened his opponent with a lariat.

Bill then tagged in Kaun of Gates of Agony, while Vance tagged in Cash Wheeler. Both stars showcased their great speed and agility, getting the fans off their seats. Wheeler then tagged in his partner, Dax Harwood, who took out Toa Liona.

The match then took place outside, with Rush taking Ricky Starks to the cleaners by driving him into the barriers. Eventually, the referee lost control of the match, and there was pandemonium everywhere.

After a while, normal service resumed, and saw Bill in the match with Harwood. Ricky Starks pulled up some shenanigans and joined the AEW commentary team on the outside for a while.

As all this was happening, Rush drop-kicked Big Bill from the ropes, taking him out of the match. However, Starks hit back with a spear of his own.

Despite the spear, Rush got back up and hit Kaun with the horns to get the win. After the match, FTR tried to shake hands with LFI but was left hanging, adding another layer to their rivalry.

