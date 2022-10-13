AEW stars and the wrestling world react to Renee Paquette's debut on Dynamite 

AEW Dynamite was in Canada when former WWE RAW commentator Renee Paquette (FKA Renee Young) made her debut for the promotion.

Paquette was one of the most beloved female broadcasters in WWE. Despite leaving the promotion in 2020, she was active in the world of pro wrestling because of her The Sessions podcast. After a two-year break from conducting backstage interviews, the Canadian star is back in the game.

Earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Paquette is All Elite. The wrestling world was elated upon hearing the news.

"Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE! See you soon coming up at 8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork," Tony Khan tweeted.

One of AEW's latest signees, Saraya (fka Paige), shared her thoughts on Renee becoming 'All Elite.' She mentioned that both former colleagues would be working together once again.

Other AEW stars, such as Ryan Nemeth and referee Aubrey James, also shared their reactions.

Host of AEW's Hey! (EW), RJ City jokingly asked Tony Khan if his show is now canceled, as Renee Paquette is now All Elite.

Apart from the stars, fans were also delighted to see the former WWE star return to the world of pro wrestling:

The Canadian opened AEW Dynamite tonight by interviewing Christian Cage ahead of a match between Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

What was your reaction when you once again got to see Renee Paquette on your television screens? Let us know in the comments section below.

