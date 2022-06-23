"Jungle Boy gonna be on Christians a**" - AEW stars and fans react to WWE legend's explosive promo on Dynamite

Christian Cage's promo on this week's AEW Dynamite has seemingly riled up a lot of and stars in the pro wrestling community.

The former mentor of Jurassic Express betrayed the stable last week as they lost the AEW Tag Team Title. Christian explained his actions on the latest edition of Dynamite and cemented his heel status.

The segment saw Captain Charisma hurling brutal insults at Jungle Boy. Christian even mentioned the young star's deceased father by saying that he would be "ashamed and embarrassed" to see his son.

The veteran star's words sparked a string of Twitter posts reacting to the segment. Several AEW stars also tweeted exclamations in response.

🐯 TAIGASTYLE @theleemoriarty



#AEWDynamite Jungle Boy gonna be on Christians a** when he’s back. Jungle Boy gonna be on Christians a** when he’s back.#AEWDynamite

Meanwhile, fans were also taken by surprise at the stunning segment.

𝘻𝘰 ✰ @fivestarzora christian cage texted me this before his promo christian cage texted me this before his promo https://t.co/n1bWrO6vQE

THE™ Jessi Davin @jessithebuckeye



CHRISTIAN CAGE IS HEEL STEVE JOBS LFG NOTHING SAYS BETRAYAL LIKE A BLACK TURTLENECKCHRISTIAN CAGE IS HEEL STEVE JOBS LFG #AEWDynamite NOTHING SAYS BETRAYAL LIKE A BLACK TURTLENECK CHRISTIAN CAGE IS HEEL STEVE JOBS LFG #AEWDynamite https://t.co/wl8RCB8dvx

#TeamJD @EKCone909



Christian is my heel favorite heel next to MJF. “I think she was little sweat on Christian Cage if you know what I mean… I think she wanted me to be Jungle Boy’s father. I never wanted to be your father, you have a father but your father is DEAD” - Christian CageChristian is my heel favorite heel next to MJF. #AEWDynamite “I think she was little sweat on Christian Cage if you know what I mean… I think she wanted me to be Jungle Boy’s father. I never wanted to be your father, you have a father but your father is DEAD” - Christian CageChristian is my heel favorite heel next to MJF. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/qfZ6GZsWcq

To everyone's surprise, Christian calmed down an enraged Luchasaurus and hugged him. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the storyline turns out in the near future.

Christian Cage disclosed the real reason behind his betrayal on AEW Dynamite

The veteran wrestler apparently sought revenge against Jungle Boy since the Casino Battle Royale earlier this month.

Christian explained that he had only been after the money since joining All Elite Wrestling. According to him, Jungle Boy was the easiest way to get a big paycheck by doing next to nothing himself.

Furthermore, Jungle Boy eliminating him in the Casino Battle Royale cost him a fast ticket to the World Title picture.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



Long term booking.



#AEWDynamite Christian Cage said that he wasn't going to let Jungle Boy get away with eliminating him from the Casino Battle Royale at DON 2021.Long term booking. Christian Cage said that he wasn't going to let Jungle Boy get away with eliminating him from the Casino Battle Royale at DON 2021.Long term booking. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/p6Jt7Vu91C

While some had expected Christian's turn in the pro-wrestling community, the reason still came as a surprise. As of now, it remains to be seen how Christian handles himself after making an enemy out of Jungle Boy this week.

