AEW stars should follow Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle's example, claims WWE veteran (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran believes that some AEW stars should follow the example of Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett following their feud in TNA.

The AEW stars in question are CM Punk and The Elite, who, despite having a big-money feud on their hands if they want to do it, still can't move past their animosity backstage. This has left fans feeling angry and frustrated.

Compare this to the TNA feud between Angle and Jeff Jarrett, which spawned from Kurt's wife Karen divorcing him in 2008, only to be romantically linked to Jeff in the following months. Despite all this, he and Jarrett managed to work together for many years afterward.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that Jeff, Kurt, and Karen's personal feud was much more severe in the grand scheme of things. He expressed that he felt if the mentioned stars above could all work together, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and CM Punk should be able to be professional and perform together on TV:

"We were able to have a Jeff Jarrett/Karen Jarrett/Kurt Angle angle [in TNA]. They could do it but these guys can't?" said Vince Russo [10:26-10:44]

You can watch the full clip from "The Wrestling Outlaws" right here:

Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle have worked together a lot since their personal lives became public

What some fans may forget about the feud between Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle is that it actually started before Kurt and Karen's divorce had even been finalized. Their first match at the 2008 Bound for Glory catalyzed a feud stretching far into some of TNA's peak years.

Their most remembered match came just a few months later, in January 2009, at the Genesis pay-per-view. The two men destroyed each other in a violent no-disqualification match often remembered as one of TNA's greatest matches.

Since their heated feud in TNA, the two men have been able to bury the hatchet, and in 2012, the two even became a short-lived tag team, wrestling as 'La Sociedad' in the Mexico-based promotion AAA.

