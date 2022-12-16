AEW stars' former manager predicts likeliest twist in Roman Reigns and The Bloodline storyline in WWE

WCW legend and former AEW manager Konnan recently expressed his opinion on the most likely future of the Bloodline in WWE.

While the Usos and Roman Reigns had several interactions prior to their alliance, it was only in 2020 that the seeds of the Bloodline were planted. Although Jey was the first to turn heel alongside the Tribal Chief, it wasn't long before Jimmy also joined hands with Reigns to form the iconic faction.

According to several fans, the Bloodline has been booked to near perfection, allowing the faction to have one of the most dominant runs in pro-wrestling history. Reigns is currently the WWE and Universal World Champion, while the Usos hold the RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

The former manager of AEW stars Santana and Ortiz, Konnan, recently spoke about a possible twist in the Bloodline's story on his Keepin' it 100 podcast.

"They are obviously gonna end up separating at one point, or you know, turning babyface. There's a million things that they can do with them, that's a great group there so obviously Paulie [Paul Heyman] is behind it, that's his baby," said Konnan. [From 1:47 to 2:03]

Disco Inferno commented on how the Bloodline would be booked if they were in AEW instead of WWE

While Roman Reigns' faction is currently one of the strongest teams in the pro-wrestling business, their story in AEW would have been completely different, according to veteran Disco Inferno.

Speaking on the same episode of Keepin' it 100, Disco provided a grim perspective on Tony Khan's booking style being used on the Bloodline:

"Well they wouldn't be on every week, and if they had a backstage segment, it'd be like 45 seconds talking about their, you know, match on Rampage Friday... Who knows how Tony Khan would've booked this storyline because there's really nothing like this storyline, and hasn't been in... Honestly the Bloodline storyline is he longest running storyline in the history of professional wrestling if you think about it, for episodic weekly television." [From 1:03 to 1:29]

With the chances of seeing the Bloodline appear in AEW being slim, fans can only stay tuned to WWE to see if Konnan's prediction will be right.

