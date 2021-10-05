AEW stars mock WWE's plans with Adam Cole's main roster run

AEW stars taking subtle shots at WWE has been a running theme for two years and, this time, it was Adam Cole's reported main roster plans that gave Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds material to mock AEW's biggest competition.

Adam Cole was pitched various ideas by WWE for his eventual main roster run, one of which included him having to cut off his hair. This was the subject of the Dark Order member's joke about Adam Cole on the Young Bucks' vlog Being The Elite.

Alex Reynolds intercepted Adam Cole and asked him to join Reynolds and Silver on the condition the Panama City Playboy cuts his hair.

"You know, we always have room for another friend and I think you'd be the perfect fit, alright, look at you, you're handsome, the only thing you know, you can't have three friends and two of them have long hair. So if you're our friend, you just have to [gestures Adam Cole to shave his hair] the beard's cool. [John Silver talking] We don't have enough bald beard guys to be perfect so if you just shave that off, bad word," Alex Reynolds said.

Adam Cole has enjoyed a great start in AEW

Adam Cole has been presented as a big deal in AEW since his debut. His first match saw him emerge victorious against Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dynamite while his second clash saw him reunite with the Young Bucks to reform the Superkliq.

Also Read

Superkliq defeated the Jurassic Express and Christian Cage on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam before the former NXT champion faced Jungle Boy in a single match on Dynamite.

Adam Cole now boasts of a 3-0 record. This week's Dynamite will see a huge eight-man tag team match between the Elite and Jurassic Express/Bryan Danielson/Christian Cage.

AEW has a new giant. His name is Satnam Singh. And he spoke to Sportskeeda right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh