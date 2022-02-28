"I bully people like Paul Wight and Mark Henry" - Former WWE Champion makes interesting admission about AEW stars

AEW's Paul Wight and Mark Henry were once two of the biggest superstars in WWE. Wight is mainly known for his time in WCW as The Giant and then when he jumped to WWE in the late 90s as The Big Show. Henry was billed as "The World's Strongest Man" and was with the promotion for 25 years before his departure.

During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Podcast, Bryan Danielson revealed that he in fact "bullies" both colossal superstars.

“You have to understand that I’m a real bully. I start to bully people around a little bit. And people will laugh and think that’s funny, but it’s actually very true. I don’t bully people I don’t know,” Danielson revealed. “I bully people like Paul Wight and Mark Henry. When I came in, and Paul saw me and he goes, ‘oh no, the bully’s back’. said Bryan.

Bryan Danielson is one of the biggest names signed to AEW. The American Dragon once toured the Indies and wrestled in Japan. Most fans will also recognize him from his time as Daniel Bryan in WWE. Regardless, Danielson has a well-known reputation and is considered one of the greatest ever.

Being a self-proclaimed bully is likely the last thing most fans would believe is true. However, the role seems to be far more jestful than an actual bully who intends to hurt those around him.

Bryan Danielson revealed what he loves about locker rooms and how he bullies young AEW stars

During the same interview, Danielson revealed that he's planning on bullying Hook, Lee Moriarty, and Daniel Garcia. All three AEW stars are some of the youngest and least experienced on the roster. Apparently, Moriarty has already been bullied by The American Dragon in recent weeks.

"You get someone like Hook in there, who’s super young. You get Lee Moriarity and Daniel Garcia. I told, we were talking about bullying actually on Wednesday and I said, ‘yeah, I’ve just now started bullying Lee Moriarity,’ and he goes, ‘you won’t bully me’. I love that. He’s awesome in the sense that he’s, he’s quiet, but he’s not shy. He’s very confident in himself and that’s super cool. That’s kind of the dynamic. I come in and try to bully people and then sometimes the tables get turned around.” said Bryan (H/T:WrestlingInc)

The American Dragon is set to square off against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution on March 6, Sunday.

