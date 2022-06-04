AEW stars react to CM Punk's announcement on Rampage

Earlier on Rampage, AEW World Champion CM Punk set the record straight regarding his title reign and the rumors about his current physical condition.

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Punk, with Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler of FTR, were victorious against The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) and Max Caster of The Acclaimed. Post-match, Punk was seen limping, which quickly sparked speculation that he was injured.

On the latest episode of Rampage, The Second City Saint addressed the crowd. Punk said he'd have to undergo surgery and won't be able to defend the title regularly. However, he added that he'd come back stronger, faster, and better.

Several AEW stars reacted to Punk's announcement, with the majority sending well-wishes to the champion.

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, Dustin Rhodes, and Lee Moriarty sent positive wishes for The Second City Saint's upcoming surgery.

Meanwhile, Dax Harwood posted a photo of himself, Punk, and tag-team partner Cash Wheeler, wearing a Bret Hart shirt, as they are huge Hart fans.

Referee Aubrey Edwards didn't hide her emotions upon watching the announcement.

You can check the results of today's Rampage here.

CM Punk won't relinquish title, new interim AEW World Champion to be decided on Dynamite

CM Punk didn't say he'd vacate the title despite announcing he's injured and would undergo surgery. Instead, there'll be a battle royale next Wednesday on Dynamite.

The winner of the battle royale will face new #1 contender Jon Moxley, who's undefeated in 2022 (7-0), in the main event of the said program.

Afterward, the ultimate winner of the Dynamite main event will go after the interim AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door on June 26.

After Punk's unfortunate announcement, it'll be interesting to see who becomes the new interim AEW World Champion.

