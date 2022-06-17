"Celtics are straight trash" – AEW stars react to Golden States Warriors' historic NBA Championship win

AEW stars reacted to the Golden State Warriors' recent NBA Championship win.

Taking to social media, AEW Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa, was among the several stars who congratulated the San Francisco-based team.

Alongside La Mera Mera, Swerve Strickland, Lee Moriarty, and Griff Garrison reacted to The Warriors' historic win. The stars also sent their greetings to Stephen Curry, who won his first NBA Finals MVP Award.

Check out the series of tweets below:

🐯 TAIGASTYLE @theleemoriarty Double Jersey’s Up on a Thursday Night Double Jersey’s Up on a Thursday Night https://t.co/R57dOvlcZv

Griff Garrison @griffgarrison1 Celtics are straight trash. If it ain’t a turnover, it’s a missed layup Celtics are straight trash. If it ain’t a turnover, it’s a missed layup

In the season's final game, The Warriors beat Boston Celtics with a 103-90 victory in Game 6.

Curry finished with 34 points, marking an inspirational performance for his team. It was also the Golden State Warriors' fourth title in the last eight seasons.

What is the next big AEW pay-per-view?

We are only a few days away from the AEW x NJPW joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door.

So far, several high-profile matches have been confirmed, including the main event between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Title.

Meanwhile, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship is also expected to be defended on the show. However, new champion Jay White declared that neither Hangman Page nor Adam Cole was getting a shot at his title.

Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa, will also feature on the show as she gets set to defend her title against Toni Storm.

Will Ospreay will put the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship on the line against Orange Cassidy. The first-ever All-Atlantic Champion will be crowned, courtesy of a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Chris Jericho also announced that he'd team up with Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara for a match against Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston in a six-man tag match.

Forbidden Door is scheduled to take place on June 26 and will be hosted at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

