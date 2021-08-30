AEW stars break character and comment on Cash Wheeler's injury

AEW stars and members of the Inner Circle, Santana & Ortiz, recently revealed that they freaked out when Cash Wheeler cut his arm during their match on Dynamite.

Speaking on a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Proud & Powerful discussed numerous topics, notably Cash Wheeler's injury.

AEW star Ortiz explained that it was painful to watch the moment when the blood was pouring down from Cash's arm like a water fountain. He further added that ending the match as quickly as possible was their only escape:

“It was a gnarly situation because I was on the top rope with Dax, and I look over and all I see is, it looked like a water fountain,” Ortiz described. “Blood just came shooting out of Cash’s arm, and he just grabbed it and ran straight to the doctor. We were freaking out a little bit. We were kind of like, alright, what are we gonna do? What are we gonna do? And we got to it, and we did that we could with the situation. And at that point, we just wanted to end the match, and obviously, we didn’t know how badly injured he was." (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Cash Wheeler Shares Photos, Details of His Career-Threatening Injuryhttps://t.co/rl0G398XwO pic.twitter.com/oJMM0opl6b — WWE on ComicBook (@WWEonCB) August 26, 2021

Santana further stated that they regretted not being able to do anything to protect him and were relieved that the FTR member has recovered now:

"We’re always taught to, for me, day one of pro wrestling to protect your opponent and protect yourself,” Santana added. “It was one of those things where I look back at it, and I was like, damn, what could I have done to avoid that situation? What could I have done to maybe help or whatever. It was one of those situations. It was a freak accident, and thankfully, he’s good and just keep it going."

Cash Wheeler's unfortunate injury occurred during the match between FTR and Proud & Powerful on the Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago.

FTR and Proud & Powerful will lock horns in a rematch this week on AEW Dynamite

The rivalry has been intensified more than ever!

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, emanating from Chicago, FTR and Proud & Powerful will square off again in a tag team match.

Both teams will be looking to put in a dominant performance in what could be their rubber match.

On my shit this morning. pic.twitter.com/JL0m8KtLfu — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) August 19, 2021

With AEW All Out less than a week away, fans can expect major implications for both teams moving forward.

Who are you rooting for in the upcoming match between FTR and Santana & Ortiz? Sound off in the comments section below.

Sportskeeda caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk recently! Click here for more.

Edited by Vedant Jain