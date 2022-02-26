"Passionate and committed" - 22-year wrestling veteran lavishes praise at AEW's Santana and Ortiz

AEW has a stacked tag-team division, and one of the teams is Santana and Ortiz (Proud and Powerful). The team has many admirers, including former TNA X-Division Champion and one-half of the first-ever AEW World Tag-Team champions, Frankie Kazarian.

Santana and Ortiz have been on quite a tear recently with a massive victory over the team of Chris Jericho and Jake Hager, albeit with the help of Eddie Kingston. They also had a good showing in the tag-team battle royal on this week's AEW Dynamite.

All of this seemed to have heavily impressed Frankie Kazarian as he took to Twitter to heap praise on the former LAX members.

In his tweet, Kazarian expressed how proud he was of Santana and Ortiz. He said that both are highly committed and passionate students of the game and have paid all their dues.

"Real proud of the work @Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_Powerful have been doing lately. Both dudes are passionate and committed students of the game. Not to mentions tough motherf******s who came from the streets and paid their dues. You know, the way you’re supposed to," Kazarian wrote.

Santana and Ortiz were last seen in the AEW Tag-Team Battle Royal

Tony Khan recently announced that Jungle Boy and Luchasauraus will defend the World Tag-Team Championships at Revolution in a three-way match. Two separate battle royals will determine their opponents. One being a tag-team battle royal and the other being the casino tag battle royal.

The tag-team battle royal took place on this week's edition of Dynamite which saw reDRagon come out the victors. However, Santan and Ortiz had a great showing in the match with multiple eliminations. They will indeed look to redeem themselves next week on Dynamite in the tag-team Casino Royal.

