AEW stars seemingly make a Bullet Club reference following Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble win

AEW stars The Young Bucks reacted to Cody Rhodes' historic Royal Rumble win on Twitter.

Rhodes previously departed AEW to re-sign with WWE in early 2022, making his return to the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania 38. During his time with AEW, he worked closely with The Young Bucks and other former members of the Bullet Club.

After winning the Royal Rumble, Rhodes did the 'Too Sweet' gesture, which seemingly was a tribute to his former Bullet Club stablemates. The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio to return the gesture.

Check out a screengrab of The Young Bucks' Twitter bio:

Rhodes is a former member of the Bullet Club. During his time in the group, he was stablemates with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Adam Cole, and other prominent names.

The American Nightmare primarily competed for ROH and NJPW during his time as a member of the stable.

Cody Rhodes reflected on facing Gunther in the Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes made his grand return from injury at the WWE Royal Rumble. He entered the Men's Rumble at #30 after WWE previously confirmed his return in the lead-up to the premium live event.

Rhodes went toe-to-toe with Gunther in the closing stages of the match. The two men took each other to the limit before the former AEW star threw the Intercontinental Champion over the top rope.

Speaking in an interview with WWE after the Royal Rumble, Rhodes reflected on his Royal Rumble performance, saying:

"To find out how tough Gunther is, my God, it's one of those things I was like, I can't wait to wrestle him again. But no, I don't also want to wrestle him ever again."

Cody Rhodes is expected to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The Universal and WWE Championships are currently held by Roman Reigns, who beat Kevin Owens in the main event of the Royal Rumble premium live event.

