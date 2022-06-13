AEW star shares a hilarious picture of Chris Jericho ahead of big match at Dynamite Road Rager

Ortiz took to social media to post a preview of a bald Chris Jericho ahead of their Hair versus Hair match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite: Road Rager.

Two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston and William Regal challenged the Jericho Appreciation Society for a Blood and Guts match. With The Wizard gloating inside the ring, Ortiz took advantage by cutting a lock of Jericho's hair to set up their bout before going to the June 29 event.

The Proud N Powerful member reposted AEW's promotional poster on Twitter by posting a picture of Jericho with no hair. The Wizard has never been bald in his wrestling career.

A photo of a bald Chris Jericho that Ortiz posted

Over the past few weeks, fans have been clamoring for a bald Jericho, much to the dismay of the latter. It would be interesting to see if that would happen this Wednesday if Ortiz manages to beat him.

Fans shared their reaction over a "bald" Chris Jericho posted by Ortiz

After Ortiz posted a doctored image of a bald Chris Jericho, fans on Twitter expressed their hilarious thoughts.

A fan said if The Wizard loses his hair, he will see some Woody Harrelson vibes.

Another fan chimed in, saying if The Wizard loses, he might have to wear a wig to cover his bald spot.

Rick C. @coley20_rick 🤣 @Ortiz_Powerful I Bet Jericho’s Gonna Wear A Wig After He Loses This Wednesday @Ortiz_Powerful I Bet Jericho’s Gonna Wear A Wig After He Loses This Wednesday 😂🤣

Another fan detailed that Jericho will just tell the world that he just shaved his hair completely bald after taking off his wig, indicating "it's never been done before."

Unimportant @Unimportitis @Ortiz_Powerful Jericho's the kind of guy who will get a wig that looks just like his hair, wear it to the ring, and take it off just before the bell to reveal that he shaved his head BEFORE the match just to subvert expectations because "it's never been done before in wrestling." @Ortiz_Powerful Jericho's the kind of guy who will get a wig that looks just like his hair, wear it to the ring, and take it off just before the bell to reveal that he shaved his head BEFORE the match just to subvert expectations because "it's never been done before in wrestling."

Meanwhile, this fan was objective, saying whoever between Jericho and Ortiz got their heads shaved, they will miss their dreadlocks.

MNTんD @monotonedmika @Ortiz_Powerful whoever loses between both of you i'm surely gonna miss both of your locks. @Ortiz_Powerful whoever loses between both of you i'm surely gonna miss both of your locks.

Finally, this fan expressed awe if the former inaugural AEW World Heavyweight Champion got his head shaved.

"I think Jericho will look splendid bald," the user tweeted.

Judging by the tweets from the fans, the majority of them are on Ortiz's side by making Jericho bald. Fans will have to tune in to Road Rager to see who will get a new haircut between Jericho and Ortiz.

