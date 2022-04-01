"F*** that guy" - AEW stars slam wrestling veteran Jim Cornette

AEW star Brody King and referee Aubrey Edwards have made their feelings known about wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

Cornette has consistently been critical of AEW and its stars, regularly laying into the promotion on social media and his podcasts. The former WWE manager has often shown a disliking towards some of AEW's wrestlers, including Kenny Omega, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy.

Speaking on the most recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brody King was asked by a fan on social media if given the opportunity, which celebrity would he like to perform his "Gonzo Bomb" finishing move on, this is what King had to say.

"Jim Cornette. Next Question." said Brody King [30:14-30:16]

To which referee Aubrey Edwards responded with:

"Good answer, f*** that guy." [30:16-30:19]

Cornette is often seen as a controversial figure in the industry due to his opinions. He is never one to shy away from giving his thoughts, even if it means targeting popular stars.

Jim Cornette has never been a fan of Brody King either

As mentioned earlier, Cornette is not the biggest fan of the AEW product. He even had some choice words to describe Brody King back when he debuted on an episode of Dynamite in January 2022.

On an episode of "The Jim Cornette Experience," Cornette described King as a "fat tattooed up, indie guy" whose trunks did nothing to flatter his body image.

Despite King having a credible independent career before he arrived in AEW, the wrestling veteran was not impressed by the big man. He has continued to be critical of King's performances, even going as far as to say that he is holding his partner Malakai Black back from success.

