AEW stars told to STOP working with Jon Moxley for one major reason by WWE veteran

A WWE veteran recently urged AEW stars to refuse to work with current World Champion Jon Moxley. The veteran also lashed out at The Purveyor of Violence for his recent viral spike spot.

On last Wednesday's Dynamite, Jon Moxley was Suplexed by Cope (FKA Edge) on a board with spikes, which got impaled on his skin, in a devastating spot during the Street Fight Match for the AEW World Title. Moxley has since been facing severe criticism from fans and veterans of the industry. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette also expressed his frustrations with the gruesome viral spot.

Speaking on his The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette said that someone in AEW should refuse to work with Moxley so that The Death Riders leader can stop indulging in these kinds of spots.

"You know, until Tony takes a stand and until somebody just refuses to work with Moxley and indulge in this type of garbage, they're gonna keep doing it. But they won't because they think it's good," he said. [25:27-25:40]

Cornette further lashed out at Moxley, calling the latter "stupid!"

"The reason I don't applaud this is because this was in the middle of an obviously fake fight, where everything looked like sh*t, and then the guy took his own bump on to a stupid goofy weapon that doesn't really exist, and the people sitting there knew that they're working together, and he still impaled himself. That means to me that I think Jon Moxley is a stupid m****f****. You're a f**king idiot, Jon!" [26:23-27:00]

Jon Moxley's next AEW World Championship defense

After he retained his AEW World Championship against Cope last Wednesday, Jon Moxley is set to defend his gold against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty 2025. For those unaware, The Realest earned the opportunity by beating Ricochet at Revolution 2025.

It remains to be seen who walks out of the Dynasty pay-per-view as the AEW World Champion.

