AEW stars will listen to WWE Hall of Famer more than CM Punk, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran has compared CM Punk to a WWE Hall of Famer. Bill Apter recently claimed that AEW stars backstage would listen to the company's new arrival more than they listened to The Straight Edge Superstar.

The Hall of Famer in question is Adam Copeland (fka Edge). He made his AEW debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1, 2023, and his signing was reportedly met with a positive response backstage.

Past reports suggested that some of All Elite Wrestling's younger stars weren't open to advice from the company's veterans. CM Punk echoed the same sentiment at the All Out 2022 media scrum while talking about 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Will The Rated-R Superstar have better luck with the up-and-coming members of the AEW locker room? Here's what Bill Apter had to say on The Wrestling Time Machine about Copeland's backstage presence:

"[Edge]'s a legend. He's a legend. [CM Punk] is, but he is known for that short fuse." [3:20 - 3:34]

CM Punk might not be going to WWE after all

In recent weeks, the rumors of CM Punk potentially returning to WWE have been doing rounds online. Fans believe the company has repeatedly referenced The Second City Saint on its programming.

It doesn't look like Punk will be back in WWE anytime soon, as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the two parties are not in talks regarding a potential comeback.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer doubled down on Fightful's report by claiming that WWE outright rejected the offer to bring Punk back. The company allegedly saw more negatives than positives in bringing the former AEW World Champion back to the company.

