"AEW still trolling CM Punk" Fans amused over unexpected moment on Dynamite after Jon Moxley’s viral line

An unexpected reference to CM Punk was made on AEW Dynamite this week after Jon Moxley's viral promo. Fans on social media took notice and reacted to the same.

Jon Moxley made his surprising return on last night's Wednesday Night Dynamite with a new intense look. After calling out Darby Allin in his promo, The Lunatic Fringe told veteran commentator Tony Schiavone, "This isn't your company anymore," and left the ring.

Following his cryptic statement, the camera zoomed in on a fan wearing CM Punk's T-shirt in the front row. Although The Second City Saint was fired from Tony Khan's promotion last year, several references have been made related to the former on AEW TV.

Fans reacted to the reference on their X (Twitter) accounts, with some claiming that the Jacksonville-based promotion couldn't move on from The Best in The World.

Meanwhile, some claimed that Tony Khan's promotion was still trolling The Straight Edge Superstar.

Here is how fans reacted on the X social media platform!

Fan reactions! [Screengrabs via WrestleOps' X]

CM Punk is set for a Strap Match this weekend

CM Punk has been feuding with Drew McIntyre since the beginning of this year. The Scottish Warrior defeated The Voice of The Voiceless in the first match of their feud at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event earlier this month. The two rivals are set for a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin this Saturday.

After coming up short at The Biggest Party of The Summer, The Second City Saint will look to even the odds in Berlin this weekend.

The rivalry between Punk and McIntyre continues to get more personal, and fans have been invested in it for several months. It will be interesting to see how The Straight Edge Superstar fares in the Strap Match against The Scottish Psychopath in Berlin.

