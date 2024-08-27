What is a Strap Match in WWE? Find out ahead of CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin

The personal rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has been one of the highlights of WWE television in 2024. The next chapter of their story will unfold at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

The two will face each other in a Strap Match in Germany, a unique stipulation in which both wrestlers are tied together by a leather strap. There will be no count outs or disqualifications. Unlike a regular match, a pinfall or submission does not determine the winner. Instead, victory is achieved by touching all four turnbuckles in succession without being interrupted by the opponent.

Both Punk and McIntyre competed in one strap match during their time in WWE. The Best in the World defeated Umaga in a Samoan Strap Match at Extreme Rules in 2009. On the other hand, Drew McIntyre has yet to win a strap match in his career. He lost his match against Karrion Kross the last time he competed in one at Extreme Rules 2022.

Former WWE writer predicts CM Punk to emerge victorious at Bash in Berlin

Drew McIntyre got the better of CM Punk at SummerSlam earlier this month, making their upcoming match at Bash in Berlin a must-win situation for Punk in their battle for bragging rights.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo mentioned that the strap match stipulation is to protect Drew McIntyre from being pinned. He predicted that CM Punk would definitely emerge victorious, with The Scottish Warrior possibly getting some heat on him after the match.

"The reason bro why they are doing the Strap Match is so Drew doesn't have to get pinned, so you won't hurt Drew. This is what I mean about the predictability of this company, 1000% [...] 1000% CM Punk is going over in this Strap Match, and Drew will probably get his heat back after the match, trap CM Punk bro, so we can continue on with this," he said. [1:37 onwards]

It will be interesting to see which of these two superstars walks out of Germany with the victory.

